The 2030 FIFA World Cup won’t be good for the environment

The upcoming World Cup in North America is expected to contribute close to 5.5 million tons of CO2 to the atmosphere — roughly as much as Fiji emits in a year, and 60-80% of that is associated with travel alone. Although no perfect solution exists for one of the most-attended sporting events in the world, environmental advocates have proposed FIFA consider the geographical compactness of sporting infrastructure and the availability of emissions-free public transportation when choosing a host country. According to experts, cities like Buenos Aires, Istanbul, and London have the capacity to host the tournament by themselves. FIFA shouldn’t use "completely and utterly unreliable” carbon offsets as a “get out of jail free card,” the head of an environmental group said.