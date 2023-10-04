How the IRA is changing Britain’s power dynamics

In the year since the IRA has passed, the focus has — correctly — been trained on its impact on emissions reduction in the United States. Yet the example of Britain’s proposed reforms illustrates another consequence of the year-old law, and how its tentacles are reaching deep into other countries’ politics and policies.

The shift Britain is considering — to move away from a single wholesale market for electricity to pricing based on location, creating in effect huge numbers of tiny markets, or nodes — is radical. It’s part of a broader government review of how the electricity market works, and the change to “nodal” pricing is favored by the energy system operator, which is responsible for supply and demand.

Yet a number of respected analysts, think tanks, and consultants argue the risks are too great, that such a significant shift could deter much-needed investment by introducing huge uncertainty — moving to a nodal pricing system would likely take years, and its consequences are not fully clear. That would potentially make Britain a less attractive place to build renewables for companies that could just as easily consider the United States post-IRA, and the European Union after it announced its own response to the law.

“Don’t go further with nodal prices,” argued Stephen Woodhouse, director at AFRY, a consultancy that published a report recommending against the shift. “It’s such a radical change it would deter investment. Don’t go there.” Hardy made a similar argument in a briefing he wrote for the Green Alliance, also arguing Britain drop nodal pricing as an option.

Others are less aggressive in their final recommendation, but make similar points. A May parliamentary research report noted that Britain would “need to compete with attractive investment environments created by the United States Inflation Reduction Act and EU Green Deal Industrial Plan.” And Tom Brijs, a principal at the Boston Consulting Group who focuses on grids and energy markets, said that while some investors favor nodal systems — particularly those whose business models benefit from more volatile pricing, such as battery-storage companies — renewables developers prioritized stability. Aurora, an energy-focused research firm, projects that any potential savings were “likely eroded by real, unmodelled factors” and “could increase cost of capital — due to increased uncertainty.”

Underlying it all is the IRA. Before it was passed, the U.S. was just another market — albeit a large, and wealthy one — to renewables developers, one beset by varying regulations, few incentives, and little government support. In that scenario, Britain, which had aggressive decarbonization targets, a measure of regulatory certainty, and some government financial support, was an attractive place to invest for renewables companies.

To some extent, that description of Britain still applies (though Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s rowing back of the country’s emissions-cutting goals has dented its image). But perception of the U.S. has changed, and that’s remade the market.