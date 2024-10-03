Gulf strives to put a lid on boiling Middle East tensions

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with Iran’s president on Wednesday, as Gulf countries continue an effort to defuse tensions in the region and prevent an all-out Middle East war. Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it had struck the Iran-backed group Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut.

Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi foreign minister, said “we intend to close the page on differences” between the kingdom and Iran, according to an Iranian read-out of the meeting. Meanwhile, in a piece published in the Financial Times on the same day as the meeting, Al Saud wrote that Saudi Arabia would continue to normalize relations with Israel, provided a Palestinian state were established.

Arab states have largely stayed on the sidelines during Israel’s year-long conflict with Hamas and Iran’s other regional proxies, calling for diplomatic solutions, ceasefires, and increased humanitarian efforts for Gaza — Israel, however, has shown little sign of winding down its military operations.