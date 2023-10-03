Who’s afraid of an RFK Jr. independent run?

In six days, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will come to Philadelphia to “make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation.” Every indication is that he’ll quit the Democratic primary, which he’s called “rigged,” to run for president as an independent or third party candidate.

Democrats, who worry about many things, don’t sound too worried about this.

“A couple of years ago, if you’d told me that someone named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was running for president as an independent, I’d have said that it would really hurt the Democratic ticket,” said Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat whose district covers the historic square where Kennedy will speak. “But RFK Jr. has such an odd mix of views, on a whole host of conspiracy theories, that he’s more appealing to far-right, libertarian sort of voters. I think he’s more likely to hurt Donald Trump than Joe Biden.”

Kennedy, whose early support surprised and panicked Democrats, has flatlined in primary polling since mid-summer. Last month, ahead of a Democratic National Committee meeting in Washington, he accused the party of making it impossible for him to beat Biden, and began telling friendly interviewers that he might have to bolt the party he’d belonged to his whole life.

“If the Democrats make rules that say I cannot win, and then they complain about me running somewhere else, it’s like a guy who murders his parents and then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan,” Kennedy told podcaster Theo Von last week. “They’re trying to get public sympathy for the problem they created.”

AD

Kennedy suggested that the party’s superdelegates and primary state rules could deny him the nomination. He had a deeper problem with Democratic voters: They couldn’t stand him, seeing him as a vaccine-skeptical, Ukraine-surrendering interloper who was running to weaken the president. Hours of interviews with new media outlets have made him more popular with Republicans and independents, while alienating Democrats.

In last month’s CNN/UNH poll, 73% of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire held an “unfavorable” view of Kennedy, compared to just 9% who viewed him favorably. The president wasn’t competing in New Hampshire — the DNC’s reshuffle of the primary calendar put South Carolina first, over bipartisan objections in the Granite State — but the same poll showed him crushing Kennedy as a write-in option.

“In New Hampshire, Kennedy has zero appeal with Democrats and Democratic leaning independents,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley. “His negatives are through the roof. His appeal seems to be to MAGAs and other like-minded right-wing extremists.”

Six months after entering the race, Kennedy had been endorsed by just one elected Democrat: New York City councilman Jim Gennaro. He told Semafor that he’d stick with the candidate if he went third party, seeing him as “the best person to be president,” and a bulwark against radicalism.

“There’s a chasm between the ivory tower Democrats and the Democrats who do most of the working, the living, and the dying in this country,” Gennaro said.