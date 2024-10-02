ADNOC’s still on the hunt after $13 billion acquisition

The UAE’s national oil company agreed to buy Germany’s Covestro for about $13 billion, marking the biggest deal ever for ADNOC as it moves to transform itself from a crude producer to a global energy firm.

The company has been on a tear in recent months. It plans to produce polymers in China, bought a stake in a gas field in Azerbaijan, invested in a liquefied natural gas field in Mozambique, partnered with Exxon Mobil in a US hydrogen project, and joined BP in a deal to take an Israeli oil and gas firm private. ADNOC is also boosting its trading operations, and is on track to open a trading office in Houston, a person with direct knowledge told Semafor on condition of anonymity.

Covestro is its biggest move by far, and, pending regulatory approvals, gives ADNOC the capacity to extract greater value from hydrocarbons: The German company is a major supplier of plastics and chemicals for construction and engineering, representing a well of intellectual property and a lucrative segment of the downstream products derived from oil. Covestro will remain an independent entity and has little overlap with ADNOC’s majority stake in UAE-listed chemicals company Borouge, which caters to customers in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, an ADNOC spokesperson said.