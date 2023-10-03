Gaetz makes his move

Rep. Matt Gaetz finally pulled the trigger.

As he’d promised, the Florida Republican moved to topple House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday evening, using a parliamentary maneuver that has not been officially invoked for over a century.

McCarthy “doesn’t have my support anymore, and he doesn’t have the support of a requisite number of Republicans to continue as the Republican Speaker,” Gaetz said during a mobbed press conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol afterwards.

Known as a motion to vacate the chair, the one-page resolution Gaetz filed will force an up-or-down vote on McCarthy’s speakership within two days. In public, the GOP leader has sought to appear unbowed. “Bring it on,” he tweeted Monday.

But whether McCarthy has enough support to survive the challenge remains murky: A CNN tally indicated at least five House Republicans were supportive of Gaetz’s effort — enough to strip McCarthy of his gavel if all Democrats also line up against him. Over a dozen other Republicans were at least open to deposing McCarthy. “He’s done nothing, that’s my problem,” Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ill., said, adding she’s undecided.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, which has frequently tussled with the speaker, told Semafor that conservatives like him were blindsided by McCarthy’s last-ditch maneuver during last week’s budget fight to pass a short-term funding bill with the help of Democratic votes. “I just don’t know right now,” he said.

There’s been heated speculation about whether House Democrats might lend McCarthy their support in exchange for concessions on issues like Ukraine funding, but it’s unclear how much appetite exists for such a deal.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash. told CNN she’d consider a bargain to back McCarthy depending on his offer (“The word of the week is leverage,” she said). But others say they’re uninterested (“There is absolutely no upside to to preserving Kevin McCarthy in this speakership,” Rep. Gerry Connelly told NBC News). Most importantly, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has yet to take a public stance, and told Punchbowl McCarthy has not reached out to him for talks.