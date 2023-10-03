Gaetz makes his move

The News
Rep. Matt Gaetz finally pulled the trigger.
As he’d promised, the Florida Republican moved to topple House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday evening, using a parliamentary maneuver that has not been officially invoked for over a century.
McCarthy “doesn’t have my support anymore, and he doesn’t have the support of a requisite number of Republicans to continue as the Republican Speaker,” Gaetz said during a mobbed press conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol afterwards.
Known as a motion to vacate the chair, the one-page resolution Gaetz filed will force an up-or-down vote on McCarthy’s speakership within two days. In public, the GOP leader has sought to appear unbowed. “Bring it on,” he tweeted Monday.
But whether McCarthy has enough support to survive the challenge remains murky: A CNN tally indicated at least five House Republicans were supportive of Gaetz’s effort — enough to strip McCarthy of his gavel if all Democrats also line up against him. Over a dozen other Republicans were at least open to deposing McCarthy. “He’s done nothing, that’s my problem,” Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ill., said, adding she’s undecided.
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, which has frequently tussled with the speaker, told Semafor that conservatives like him were blindsided by McCarthy’s last-ditch maneuver during last week’s budget fight to pass a short-term funding bill with the help of Democratic votes. “I just don’t know right now,” he said.
There’s been heated speculation about whether House Democrats might lend McCarthy their support in exchange for concessions on issues like Ukraine funding, but it’s unclear how much appetite exists for such a deal.
Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash. told CNN she’d consider a bargain to back McCarthy depending on his offer (“The word of the week is leverage,” she said). But others say they’re uninterested (“There is absolutely no upside to to preserving Kevin McCarthy in this speakership,” Rep. Gerry Connelly told NBC News). Most importantly, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has yet to take a public stance, and told Punchbowl McCarthy has not reached out to him for talks.
Step Back
Motions to vacate have loomed large over the House's internal politics in recent years, despite being historically rare events. Conservatives wielded the threat of a snap vote to force out Speaker John Boehner in 2015, for instance.
But the last instance such a motion actually reached the House floor was in 1910, when Speaker Joseph Cannon filed one against himself as a test of his own support. (He won the vote, and by “calling the bluff of his detractors, Cannon was able to put them on the record and end the threats against him,” the AP notes.)
Know More
McCarthy allies argue that Gaetz’s effort is a short-sighted, self-destructive gambit that will distract the House GOP from approving more appropriations bills and sending them to the Senate by the Nov. 17 funding deadline.
“We’re in the middle of appropriations. I think it’s premature,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told reporters on Monday evening. “There is no long train of abuses at the moment. There’s a long train of suspicion and mistrust.”
Other conservatives, including some members of the Freedom Caucus who’ve sought to work with McCarthy in recent weeks, agreed. “My position is let’s get the appropriations bills done,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tx, told Semafor. “I personally wouldn’t be going down the road right now.”
Gaetz’s attempt to bring down McCarthy follows months of mounting tensions between the two men that have often seemed as much rooted in personal animosity as policy disagreements. Their clash came to a head during last week’s government funding showdown, during which Gaetz repeatedly helped vote down party-line bills backed by GOP leadership, including a short-term spending patch that would have kept Washington running in return for new border security spending.
Ultimately, McCarthy chose to pass a clean 45-day spending bill with support from Democrats, which Gaetz is now citing as one major reason he is now attempting to oust the speaker.
Earlier on Monday, Gaetz accused McCarthy of lying to rank-and-file Republicans and cutting a “secret deal” with Democrats to provide further assistance to Ukraine, which conservatives staunchly oppose, in return for backing the stopgap spending measure.
“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money,” the Florida Republican said in a floor speech.