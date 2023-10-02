Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Hard right conservative Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. formally moved Monday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which could trigger a vote to remove McCarthy from his post.

“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble, while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money in every negotiation,” Gaetz said on the House floor, before filing a “motion to vacate” in the evening.

The Florida congressman said over the weekend that he planned to file the motion after McCarthy teamed up with Democrats to pass a short-term spending package to avert a government shutdown at the last minute.