Qatar sends Trump’s Gaza plan to Hamas

Oct 1, 2025, 8:24am EDT
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
White House

Qatar received an apology from Israel’s prime minister on Monday, along with a joint US-Israeli security guarantee that it would not be attacked again.

Doha is now trying to persuade Hamas to accept US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the two-year war in Gaza. The proposal, announced Monday, differed from the version Arab and Muslim leaders reviewed last week, with new provisions inserted by Israel that “infuriated Arab officials,” Axios reported. But with Trump giving Hamas only three to four days to sign or “pay in hell,” the timeline is seen as too short for serious negotiations.

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — the main mediators with Hamas — are pressing the Islamist group to agree to a deal that would free Israeli hostages, end the conflict, and ultimately disarm and dismantle the organization.

Mohammed Sergie
