Gulf startup turns Rolls-Royces, superyachts into rentals

The Gulf is home to some of the world’s wealthiest people. But for those who only want a taste, or prefer an “asset-light” lifestyle, new services are offering a temporary solution.

UAE startup Esqyre launched an app that lets users rent supercars, private jets, and luxury villas, connecting them with vendors who can arrange a Rolls-Royce for the weekend, a Maybach airport transfer, or a last-minute yacht escape. In Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina, another company is marketing a 31-room floating hotel — resembling a converted barge — with stays from $270 a night. The self-styled “superyacht” falls well short of those that dot the hotspots on the Mediterranean coastline.