Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Gulf startup turns Rolls-Royces, superyachts into rentals

Oct 1, 2025, 8:42am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A promotional image of a service offered by Esqyre.
Courtesy of Esqyre

The Gulf is home to some of the world’s wealthiest people. But for those who only want a taste, or prefer an “asset-light” lifestyle, new services are offering a temporary solution.

UAE startup Esqyre launched an app that lets users rent supercars, private jets, and luxury villas, connecting them with vendors who can arrange a Rolls-Royce for the weekend, a Maybach airport transfer, or a last-minute yacht escape. In Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina, another company is marketing a 31-room floating hotel — resembling a converted barge — with stays from $270 a night. The self-styled “superyacht” falls well short of those that dot the hotspots on the Mediterranean coastline.

Mohammed Sergie
AD