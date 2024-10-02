The ‘Midwest Nice’ debate: Vance and Walz put the ‘civil’ in civil war

NEW YORK — Tim Walz and JD Vance had the same mission on Tuesday night: Sell a national debate audience on their running mates, and do no damage to themselves.

Only one of them said that he could be “a knucklehead at times,” and mangled an answer about befriending the victims of school shootings into becoming friends “with school shooters.” But both tickets walked away happy.

At their only vice presidential debate, Vance confidently defended both Trump and his own record, often dropping the combative approach of his rallies and interviews to mention another MAGA economic plan. Walz, who had talked down his debating ability when he joined the ticket, prioritized his defense of Harris and his attacks on Trump, and tripped up more when defending himself.

“Honestly, Tim, I think you got a tough job here because you’ve got to play whack-a-mole,” Vance told Walz, patronizing him — and trying to break the fourth wall for viewers — over how he built his answers around attacks on Donald Trump. In Vance’s telling, the 45th president not only “didn’t have a major conflict break out” on his watch — he had rescued the Affordable Care Act, and “peacefully” handed over power after the Jan. 6 riot.

Walz fired back when he could. “He would have repealed the ACA had it not been the courage of John McCain,” the Minnesotan said after Vance’s potted history of Obamacare repeal. Toward the end of the night, Walz delivered the argument that Democrats wanted to make against Vance since the summer: The Ohio senator passed Trump’s test, of a running mate who would not have certified the 2020 election.

“When Mike Pence made that decision to certify that election, that’s why Mike Pence isn’t on this stage,” said Walz, whose jaw dropped when Vance would not say that Trump had actually lost to Joe Biden.

But before that moment, the candidates often emphasized areas where they said they might agree on policy, from housing, to immigration, to family support, thanking each other for substantive back-and-forths that felt like they came from another era of political debates. And in one of a few lighthearted moments, Walz and Vance agreed that they could both screw up on the microphone — a truce that the Democrat needed more than the Republican.

“I’m sympathetic to misspeaking on things,” said Walz.

“Me too, man,” said Vance.