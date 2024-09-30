Britain becomes first G7 country to phase out coal

Britain became the first member state of the “group of 7” countries to phase out coal for electricity.

The 142 year-old Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in central England shut down Monday, a milestone hailed as a major achievement by both environmentalists and lawmakers.

AD

While the world’s first coal-fired electricity station was built in London by Thomas Edison in 1882, the country’s move away from the fossil fuel has accelerated in the last decade, analysts noted — other G7 member states may lag by comparison.