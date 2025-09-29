Events Email Briefings
Trump’s new $1B Saudi real estate development project

Sep 29, 2025, 7:58am EDT
Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump with Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar.
Courtesy of Dar Global

US President Donald Trump’s business empire has another Saudi project: a $1 billion real estate development in Jeddah. The Trump Organization and Dar Global, a London-listed subsidiary of a Saudi developer, said they would partner on a second project in the coastal city following the launch of a Trump Tower in December. The new development, Trump Plaza Jeddah, will be a mixed-use real estate site around a green spine inspired by New York’s Central Park, Dar Global said in a statement.

The tie-up is the latest in a series of deals in the Middle East by the Trump Organization since the US president’s reelection last year, including Trump-branded towers in Doha, Dubai, and Riyadh.

Matthew Martin
