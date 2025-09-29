Riyadh jeweler crafts million-dollar ‘Dubai dress’

A Guinness World Record holder and worth its weight in gold? Must be from Dubai. Indeed, the “Dubai Dress” has the hallmarks of its namesake: the 22-pound, 21-carat gold creation — valued at 4.6 million dirhams ($1.25 million) — was entered into the Guinness World Records as the world’s heaviest gold dress. Crafted by Riyadh’s Al Romaizan Gold & Jewelry Co., which dates back to the 1950s, the look is more ensemble than gown, featuring a crown, earrings, a traditional heyar headpiece, and a necklace hefty enough to double as body armor. The piece is hanging, heavily, in Sharjah this week at the Middle East Watch and Jewelry Show.