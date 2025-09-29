Qatar, Saudi pledge $89M to cover Syria government salaries

Qatar and Saudi Arabia pledged $89 million to cover Syrian government workers’ salaries, the latest in a series of Gulf initiatives aimed at stabilizing the war-torn country. Working with the UN Development Programme, the funds will pay part of Syrian public-sector wages and support essential services for three months. Doha is also financing Azeri gas imports through Türkiye to ease crippling power cuts in northern Syria. Gulf countries — led by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE — have pledged more than $10 billion in reconstruction projects and aid since the overthrow of the Assad regime in December. Riyadh and Doha settled Syria’s World Bank arrears this year.