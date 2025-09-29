Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Qatar, Saudi pledge $89M to cover Syria government salaries

Sep 29, 2025, 7:58am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. @SyPresidency/X.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia pledged $89 million to cover Syrian government workers’ salaries, the latest in a series of Gulf initiatives aimed at stabilizing the war-torn country. Working with the UN Development Programme, the funds will pay part of Syrian public-sector wages and support essential services for three months. Doha is also financing Azeri gas imports through Türkiye to ease crippling power cuts in northern Syria. Gulf countries — led by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE — have pledged more than $10 billion in reconstruction projects and aid since the overthrow of the Assad regime in December. Riyadh and Doha settled Syria’s World Bank arrears this year.

Mohammed Sergie
AD