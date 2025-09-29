Arab News taps AI for global reach

Saudi Arabia’s oldest English-language daily will translate its coverage into 50 languages using tech from Dubai-based CAMB.AI. The project echoes the founding of Arab News in 1975, when Prince Turki Al-Faisal — son of the king at the time, who went on to be Saudi’s intelligence chief and ambassador to the UK and the US — helped establish the newspaper as a tool to explain Saudi views to the West.

Today, Riyadh’s ambitions extend well beyond English and Arabic audiences. CAMB.AI’s model promises to preserve cultural nuance and local idioms, eliminating the need to hire large editorial teams worldwide. Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abbas, a Semafor contributor, said the initiative aims to make Arab News articles accessible to 6.5 billion people.