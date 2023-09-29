Bombing at Pakistan religious procession kills dozens

A suicide attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province killed at least 50 Muslims at a procession to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

A further 130 people were injured, with officials declaring a state of emergency in the southwestern province.

A second suspected suicide bomb attack took place later Friday at a mosque in Hangu, a city in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing five people. Six others been taken to hospital in critical condition and a portion of the mosque has collapsed, reports said, leading to concerns that others may be trapped inside.