Bombing at Pakistan religious procession kills dozens

A suicide attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province killed at least 50 Muslims at a procession to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.
A further 130 people were injured, with officials declaring a state of emergency in the southwestern province.
A second suspected suicide bomb attack took place later Friday at a mosque in Hangu, a city in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing five people. Six others been taken to hospital in critical condition and a portion of the mosque has collapsed, reports said, leading to concerns that others may be trapped inside.
Authorities believe the death toll from both attacks could rise, and a call for blood donations has been issued in Balochistan.
It is not immediately clear why the procession there was targeted, but Al Jazeera has noted that some hardline Islamic groups view the celebration of the prophet’s birthday as heretical.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Pakistan’s Taliban quickly separated itself from the incident, issuing a statement denying their involvement. Pakistan’s Taliban is a linked but separate group to the Taliban in Afghanistan, but has been involved in some of the worst attacks to hit Pakistan since it was established.
Balochistan, long plagued by conflict, has seen an uptick in violence in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a blast carried out by the Islamic State injured 11 people, including a religious leader.