Kamala Harris stays quiet as California voters threaten to roll back sentencing reforms

Gavin Newsom’s against it. Some Democrats in tight races are for it. And nobody’s sure what Kamala Harris thinks about it.

On Nov. 5, Californians will get a chance to pass Proposition 36, a measure that would roll back some of the criminal justice reforms passed by voters 10 years ago — popular at first, then widely and conveniently blamed for a post-COVID spike in crime. Last week, a respected statewide pollster found Harris easily winning her home state, but clocked a 45-point lead for the ballot measure.

“I wondered which state I was living in,” Newsom said at a press conference when asked about the PPIC poll results. “It’s about mass incarceration… The impact it’s going to have on the Black and brown community is next level.”

Yet the vice president has not taken a position on the measure, or said how she’ll vote on it. The Harris campaign declined to comment when asked by Semafor. That’s not new for Harris: As attorney general, she never took a position on Proposition 47, the package of reforms that downgraded most thefts of under $950 to misdemeanors, and passed by 19 points. There were some procedural reasons behind her silence at the time, though.

“She followed the well​-trodden and eminently defensible path of declining to take a position because of her office’s legally mandated role in objectively calling balls and strikes while summarizing the init​iative into a title and summary to appear on ballots,” said Dan Newman, a strategist for Harris when she served as AG. Staying neutral in 2014, he argued, might have even been riskier politically than endorsing a measure with “plenty of crossover appeal.”

Ten years later, Proposition 47 is a soft target for retailers, law enforcement, and politicians who blame progressive reforms for violent crime and retail theft. Donald Trump has falsely claimed that Harris supported the measure — “that was her that did that” — and folded it into a campaign that’s swamping swing states with ads about violent criminals. Some on the right think they can push her to take sides on the newer ballot initiative.

“It’s interesting, given how she’s been so willing to buck the progressive orthodoxy on every single issue over the last few weeks,” said Steve Hilton, a conservative commentator and strategist who’s campaigned for Proposition 36, and is considering a run for governor in 2026. “You’d think it’s a no brainer.”