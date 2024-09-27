A fake government letter in PA warns of forced refugee resettlement

The letter came from a Pennsylvania government office that didn’t exist, informing Elizabeth Bennett of a program that didn’t exist, either.

“You have been selected as a Wayward Steward ® exchange home for homeless immigrants and victims of foreign wars,” read the letter, credited to the “Pennsylvania Congressional Office of Immigration Affairs,” which arrived at her suburban Philadelphia home on Thursday. “Using property records and income records, we have determined that you are capable of housing (5) refugees ranging from ages 1 month to 90 years.”

Bennett, 62, quickly identified the hoax –— after a split second, she recalled to Semafor, when she imagined how her family would put up refugees in “a minimum of one bedroom” with “US Government approved bunk beds.” She called the number on the letterhead, which went to a helpline for benefits. (As of Friday afternoon, the number has been disconnected.) She confirmed that the PCOIA (the acronym that appeared on the envelope) didn’t actually exist.

“I felt like it was trying to invoke fear about immigrants, and anger toward Biden and Harris,” Bennett said. She posted the letter on a Facebook group for the progressive grassroots organization Indivisible, and contacted several levels of law enforcement. The district attorney’s office, she said, told her it had been getting reports of bogus political mail, though nothing like hers.