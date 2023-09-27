The Hollywood writers’ strike is over. What now?

The WGA negotiated directly with the heads of Disney, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, and Netflix over the last 10 days; the executives "cleared their calendars" and agreed to stay at the table as long as was needed to reach an agreement, according to a Hollywood Reporter account of the behind-the-scenes talks. As the details were being finalized over the weekend, Disney CEO Bob Iger was dining with Paul McCartney in Beverly Hills. They received a round of shots at the end of the meal with a note saying, "Expectantly, from the showrunners of Hollywood."