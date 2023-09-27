Oil majors boost investments in LatAm

Despite having enormous renewable energy potential, Latin American countries have maintained their focus on exploiting their fossil-fuel deposits. Brazil is likely to approve a Petrobras oil exploration project near the mouth of the Amazon, while Mexico has committed tens of billions of dollars to an oil refinery that has ballooned in cost multiple times . Bucking the trend, Ecuadorian activists celebrated the cancellation of an oil project in the Yasuni National Park this year. But if Latin America’s economies continue to struggle, “sooner or later that oil is going to be exploited ,” the head of an Amazon non-profit said.