US soldier Travis King who ran across North Korean border is in US custody

The officials said a multi-agency effort over a period of several months was needed to secure King’s return to U.S. custody. King was transferred out of North Korea to China, where he was met by officials.

Diplomats from Sweden and China worked with the U.S. to secure the private’s release.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan thanked Sweden and the Chinese government for helping facilitate the transfer.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the official media arm of Pyongyang, King allegedly confessed to feeling “disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society.” There is no way to verify if King actually made these remarks.