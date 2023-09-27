China puts head of property giant Evergrande under police surveillance

Jenna Moon

China has placed Hui Ka Yan, chairman of the struggling property development firm Evergrande, under police surveillance, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Hui is not under arrest, but is being monitored at a designated location — a type of home detention that prevents him from meeting anyone without government approval — since he was taken away by police earlier this month. The billionaire is being held at an undisclosed location, and the move to bring him under police surveillance comes as China grapples with a wide-reaching property value crisis that threatens its economy.

Evergrande risks liquidation and is the world’s most-indebted property developer.