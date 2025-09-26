Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund partners with Blue Owl on AI

Sep 26, 2025, 8:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Doha skyline.
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and Blue Owl are pouring $3 billion into AI infrastructure. The Qatar Investment Authority struck a strategic partnership with the New York-listed alternative investor to seed a digital infrastructure platform, with plans to expand.

The deal comes as so-called hyperscalers like AWS, Google, and Microsoft scramble for compute to keep up with surging demand for cloud and AI services. QIA CEO Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi said the partnership reflects Doha’s strategy of backing “leading global firms that are addressing the world’s growing demand for data centers.” Blue Owl is no stranger to the Gulf: Earlier this year Abu Dhabi’s ADQ signed a $25 billion partnership with Energy Capital Partners, a US infrastructure manager and Blue Owl collaborator.

Kelsey Warner
AD