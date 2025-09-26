Dubai firms eyeing global expansion, business lobby group says

Homegrown companies in Dubai are increasingly looking to expand internationally, aiming to replicate abroad the services that have defined the city in recent decades, the head of its main business lobby group said.

“When you have strength in certain areas, you have to build up to have a more resilient economy” by going global, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, told reporters on Friday.

The chamber established a unit dedicated to international outreach, both to promote Dubai companies and attract foreign investors, as the city works toward doubling its economy by 2033, compared with its 2023 output. While many larger firms — such as DP World, Emirates airline, and air and travel services provider dnata — already have a global footprint, Lootah said Dubai Chambers has helped more than 100 companies over the past two years pursue “opportunities further than our boundaries.”