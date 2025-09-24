UAE firms plan to invest $100 million in AI startups worldwide

Abu Dhabi’s Presight and Shorooq Partners are looking to pour $100 million into AI startups worldwide. Having established itself as a major financier and infrastructure partner, the UAE is doubling down on efforts to back promising companies and spur intellectual property as it advances in the AI race. Presight, the AI and big data firm backed by G42, and Shorooq’s new fund plans to offer not just capital but also access to computing power.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute, the applied research arm of the government, said it would collaborate with Nvidia to open a research lab focused on robotics — the first such outpost for the semiconductor giant in the Middle East — powered by Nvidia’s Thor chip, Reuters reported.