Global CEOs confirm for Riyadh’s ‘Davos in the Desert’

Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment event has named headline speakers for its October conference, showing that the kingdom continues to draw in some of the biggest names in global business and finance.

The Future Investment Initiative, often referred to as “Davos in the Desert,” will return to the glitzy conference hall adjacent to Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel where Saudi ministers and officials from its sovereign wealth fund will rub shoulders with the likes of Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and TotalEnergies’ Patrick Pouyanné.

It has grown in heft and expanded internationally since its launch in 2017, and hosted US President Donald Trump at an event in Miami earlier this year.