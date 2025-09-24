Events Email Briefings
Global CEOs confirm for Riyadh’s ‘Davos in the Desert’

Sep 24, 2025, 8:25am EDT
Saudi wealth fund boss Yasir Al Rumayyan and Wall Street CEO’s at last year’s edition of Riyadh’s flagship summit.
Courtesy of FII

Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment event has named headline speakers for its October conference, showing that the kingdom continues to draw in some of the biggest names in global business and finance.

The Future Investment Initiative, often referred to as “Davos in the Desert,” will return to the glitzy conference hall adjacent to Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel where Saudi ministers and officials from its sovereign wealth fund will rub shoulders with the likes of Brookfield’s Bruce Flatt, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and TotalEnergies’ Patrick Pouyanné.

It has grown in heft and expanded internationally since its launch in 2017, and hosted US President Donald Trump at an event in Miami earlier this year.

Matthew Martin
