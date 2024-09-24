Harris boosts Democrats’ lead among Asian American voters

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have gained a significant edge over Donald Trump among Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, according to a new poll.

More than two thirds of AAPI voters surveyed plan to vote for Harris, up from 46% who planned to vote for Joe Biden before he bowed out of the race, the poll by APIAVote found. Most have a favorable opinion of both her and Walz.

By contrast, 70% of these voters said they have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, while only one in five approves of Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance.

Most respondents said they trust Harris more when it comes to handling relations with Asian countries, while racial discrimination topped the list of issues that AAPI voters find nonnegotiable.

While both parties have boosted their outreach towards Asian American voters in recent months, more reported being contacted by Democrats than Republicans.