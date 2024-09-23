UAE’s Pure Harvest seeks over $100 million for expansion

Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a UAE-based agriculture tech firm, plans to raise at least $100 million as it expands into Singapore, Morocco, and Kuwait, and spins off its Saudi operation into an independent entity, the company’s CEO told Semafor.

While declining to disclose the valuation of the current round, Pure Harvest’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Sky Kurtz said the company has hired Rothschild & Co. to advise on the raise. Pure harvest has raised $287 million since 2017, and its existing farms “are profitable and growing,” according to Kurtz.

Gulf countries rely on imported food, and regional governments are becoming more stringent about regulating water use in traditional farming, banning some crops altogether. Supermarkets carry a wide range of fruits and vegetables — from affordable options grown in Jordan and Iran, to premium produce from Dutch greenhouses. Agriculture tech firms like Pure Harvest or the vertical farm business Bustanica that use less water are growing crops in the Gulf and pricing their products between these two extremes.

Pure Harvest plans to close this fundraising round by the end of the year, Kurtz said, and will immediately begin construction of a new farm in Morocco when the financing is secured. This will likely be the last farm the company itself builds, as it shifts to a more scalable “farming-as-a-service” to landowners while selling the produce under its own brand, Kurtz said. It’s also building farms in Singapore and Kuwait.

Backers of Pure Harvest’s previous rounds were Saudi Arabia’s Olayan family, the UK’s Metric Capital Partners, Franklin Tempelton, Shuaa Capital, and South Korea’s IMM Investment Corp. The company’s Saudi business is growing quickly, which is why Kurtz is creating a standalone business to focus on the kingdom and Bahrain.

“Our aspiration has always been to be a global brand, far beyond the UAE,” Kurtz said. “One of the world’s harshest environments is our laboratory. We proved our solution, and now we are scaling it.”