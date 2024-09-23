2024 could be the beginning of a global decline in emissions

Two major research firms said 2024 could mark the beginning of a global decline in carbon emissions.

Both BloombergNEF and Climate Analytics said rapid uptake of renewable energy and a corresponding decline in fossil fuel use, especially in China, could mean that 2023 represented a peak in emissions, although we won’t know for a few months.

The global economy is greening fast: Norway became the first country to have more electric cars than petrol ones on its roads, and 14 of the world’s biggest banks will today announce expanded backing for nuclear energy projects to support COP28 pledges to triple the world’s capacity by 2050.