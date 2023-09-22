World’s rhino population rebounds

Jenna Moon

The southern white rhino population rose for the first time in more than a decade, the International Union for Conservation of Nature found, part of a wider story of progress in protecting the endangered animals.

After years of poaching and habitat loss, the global rhino headcount fell to a record low of 21,000 in 2009, down from about 500,000 across Africa and Asia in the 20th century.

But the figure bounced back to 27,000 rhinos across all species last year. The southern white rhino population in particular grew by 6% in 2022, with 16,800 recorded in an annual headcount. “With this good news, we can take a sigh of relief for the first time in a decade,” the head of the IUCN rhino group said.