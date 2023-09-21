The SEC cracks down on greenwashing

The EU is also cracking down on greenwashing. From 2026, products that can’t back up the accuracy of products marketed as being “climate neutral,” “eco,” or other sweeping environmental claims will be banned. The new rule, which climate NGOs have long agitated for, will make the EU the toughest region in the world in terms of green claims made to the public, the Financial Times reported. “Carbon neutral claims are greenwashing ,” the head of a European consumer association said. “The truth is that these claims are scientifically incorrect and should never be used.”