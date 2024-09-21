Fossil fuel companies pour billions into sports, with Saudi Aramco leading the charge

Fossil fuel companies have spent at least $5.6 billion in sponsorship money across global sports, according to a new report published by New Weather Institute, a climate activism think tank.

The single biggest source of money identified was Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, which has poured an estimated $1.3 billion into sponsorship deals, primarily in soccer and motorsports. But almost all major sports have some sponsorship coming from fossil fuel companies, the report found, with rugby and golf also ranking high among the disciplines with the most active deals.

Environmental activists have criticized these deals as a kind of “sportswashing,” with fossil fuel companies and oil states using sponsorship deals to burnish their reputation, keep regulators’ scrutiny of their business at bay, and invite more foreign investment.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News last year: “If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we’ll continue doing sportswashing.”