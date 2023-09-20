Climate tech goes from sleepy side event to center stage

The line to get into the Climate Week kickoff party for tech startups and investors on Monday night wrapped around the block, with more than 3,000 RSVPs. On Tuesday, in an ornate room of a former ambassador’s residence across the street from the Metropolitan Museum, founders pitched a sold-out crowd of funders on everything from EV-charging software to artificial egg yolks (“Soon the world won’t remember that eggs came from animals”). Startups focusing on battery technology and carbon removal credits took center stage at a glitzy Plaza Hotel awards ceremony hosted by Prince William.

In the sphere of politics, the climate news out of this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is mostly grim: Missed targets, paltry finance, distracted world leaders. But the week is shaping up into an unexpected bonanza for climate tech, with an unprecedented number of people, events, and money swirling around innovative solutions to the crisis.

“It’s off the hook this year,” Zack Bogue, co-founder of the venture firm DCVC, told Semafor. “The amplitude is really increased.”