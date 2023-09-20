UK set to water down climate commitments

Chloé Farand

/

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering weakening key climate policies designed to achieve the country’s 2050 net zero goal, to the dismay of analysts and industry leaders. The policy U-turn could include delaying a ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel cars by five years and watering down plans for phasing out gas boilers, the BBC reported. Sunak said the government was committed to achieve the 2050 goal, but in a ”more proportionate way.”

