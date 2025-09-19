UAE expands AI footprint with Serbia data center deal

Serbia is the latest pin on the map in the UAE’s push for a global AI footprint.

Technology group e& enterprise, which counts sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority as its largest shareholder, has sought international expansion as growth slows in its existing markets. The Serbian government signed a deal that includes tripling the Balkans country’s data center capacity to 40 megawatts.

The plan follows a July agreement for e& and Mubadala Investment Co. to explore data center projects in Hungary, while other digital infrastructure deals have been inked by Abu Dhabi-backed firms in France, Greece, and Italy.