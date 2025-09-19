Middle East retail giant drops Carrefour for local brand

The Middle East’s largest retailer is phasing out Carrefour, replacing it with a new in-house grocery brand, as companies respond to consumer loyalties shifting away from Western names.

Dubai-headquartered Majid Al Futtaim has already rebranded stores in Jordan and Oman, and this week said it will shutter Carrefour outlets in Bahrain and Kuwait in favor of its own chain, HyperMax. MAF’s move comes as big Western franchises like KFC and Starbucks have struggled in the region — and beyond — amid customer boycotts tied to Israel’s war in Gaza.

MAF, which introduced Carrefour to the Gulf in 1995, became sole owner of the French chain’s Middle East operations in 2013 when it bought out Carrefour’s 25% joint-venture stake for €530 million ($623 million), and extended its franchise rights. The company says it has no plans to close Carrefour locations in the UAE.