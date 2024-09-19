‘Uncommitted’ campaign won’t endorse Harris over Israel, but warns Trump must be defeated

The Uncommitted campaign of anti-war Democratic delegates said Thursday that it could not endorse Kamala Harris for president, after spending the weeks since the party’s convention trying to get her to oppose further military aid to Israel.

“Vice President Harris’s unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or to even make a clear statement in support of upholding existing US and international human rights law has made it impossible for us to endorse her,” said Abbas Alawieh, the co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement, and a delegate from Michigan.

On a call with reporters, Uncommitted organizers said that they would not support Donald Trump or a third-party candidate like Green Party nominee Jill Stein and independent Cornel West. Alawieh said that he would cast a ballot for Harris, while other activists might leave the top of the ballot blank.

Formed during the Democratic primaries, when pro-ceasefire voters marked “uncommitted” on their ballots instead of Joe Biden, uncommitted activists represented less than 1% of delegates to the DNC in Chicago. They used that event to draw more attention to their cause, demanding that the party let a Palestinian-American speak from the main stage, while convincing hundreds more delegates to endorse an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

But they did not get a speaker in Chicago, and the Harris-Walz campaign did not meet its next demand: A meeting with organizers by September 15.

“We urge uncommitted voters to register anti-Trump votes and vote up and down the ballot,” said Layla Elabed, another co-founder of the group. “Our focus remains on building this anti-war coalition, both inside and outside the Democratic Party.”