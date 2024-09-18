The deeper question haunting OPEC

Wael Mahdi is an independent commentator specializing in OPEC and Saudi Arabia’s economy, and co-author of “OPEC in a Shale Oil World: Where to Next?”

During my 15 years covering OPEC, I was hounded by traders, policymakers, and my editors with the same question: Will it cut, boost, or keep supplies steady? With a decision looming in December, I know you are expecting a forecast.

The truth is, it’s a coin toss, with too many factors at play to make a prediction, at least not yet. But a deeper, more existential, question looms. And one person is better placed to answer than most.

So last Wednesday, I went to visit Hassan Yassin for dinner at his home in Riyadh. Now 91, he was one of the first employees of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Petroleum and, in 1959, worked closely with the kingdom’s first Oil Minister Abdallah Al-Tariki, one of OPEC’s founding fathers.

During dinner — beef and vegetable stew — as he was sharing stories of OPEC’s early days, his nephew asked the question on many of our minds: Is OPEC over?

The core question now is whether the 64-year-old institution can maintain unity, and for how long: OPEC, which played a key role in stabilizing global energy markets in recent years — especially during the pandemic — is under pressure. Members are boosting capacity even as the group limits supply. Tens of billions of dollars in investments sit idle. Renewable energy is gaining market share.

In this context, the slack demand in China and stock buildups elsewhere which are captivating markets are fleeting issues.

There are five major challenges that will determine whether OPEC is relevant for decades to come.

Rising Capacity: Iraq and the UAE are ramping up capacity, the former to 7 million barrels a day and the latter to 5 million a day by 2027. Both countries are currently producing a combined 7 million barrels per day under the OPEC+ voluntary cuts, which apply at least until December. Add in the sanctions constraining Iran and OPEC’s partner, Russia, and there’s a deluge waiting on the sidelines. The group must strike a balance that allows members to benefit from these investments while keeping the market stable. Non-compliance — or more bluntly, cheating — could become rampant, eroding the group’s cohesion and effectiveness.

During dinner, Yassin — unsurprisingly — argued that OPEC was still relevant, “because the world needs stable oil prices.”

Yet as he recounted the early days of the group — a thrilling history that includes global price wars and hijacked planes involving Carlos the Jackal — the tales felt disconnected from the challenges OPEC faces today.

These challenges aren’t insurmountable, but the odds are stacked against OPEC. It could easily fade into history, a notion Yassin can’t fathom. Many others — his own nephew included — believe that change may be inevitable.