The world’s divisions are on display as UNGA meets in New York

Jenna Moon

/

The U.N. General Assembly starts in New York this week and is expected to focus on a myriad of international crises, including climate change, the war in Ukraine, rising inequality, and the pandemic.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are all expected to attend. There are also high profile absences: Several members of the U.N. Security Council, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Rishi Sunak, and China’s Xi Jinping, will not be in attendance. Delegates will be attending in their place.