Justin Trudeau ties Indian government to killing of Sikh leader

J.D. Capelouto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that national security agencies are pursuing “credible allegations” linking the government of India to the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Nijjar, who backed the formation of a separate Khalistani state for Sikhs, was fatally shot by masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June. His killing further inflamed tensions between the Indian government and Sikh separatists and led to protests in Canada, which is home to the largest Sikh diaspora outside of Punjab.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau told the House of Commons.

Canada also expelled a senior Indian diplomat following the revelations, Canada’s foreign minister said Monday, without naming the official.