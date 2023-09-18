Why China is making overtures to both US and Russia

The “Taiwan question” remains the “No. 1 red line” that should not be crossed in China’s relationship with the U.S. , the Chinese Foreign Ministry wrote in a readout following the Malta meeting. The U.S. took a slightly more allusive approach in its own readout by noting that discussions between Wang and Sullivan included mentions of “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”. On Monday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said that it had identified "a recent high" of 103 Chinese military aircraft over the sea .