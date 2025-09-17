Events Email Briefings
  D.C.
  BXL
  Lagos
  Riyadh
  Beijing
  SG
Abu Dhabi AI firm MGX lands stake in US chipmaker Altera

Sep 17, 2025, 11:19am EDT
An Altera chip.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Abu Dhabi AI investment firm MGX has landed a stake in American chips. The G42 and Mubadala-backed fund co-invested with private equity firm Silver Lake to acquire 51% of California chipmaker Altera, in a deal worth $3.3 billion.

Altera makes semiconductors that can be reprogrammed after they leave the factory, making them useful in robots, cloud servers, and telecom hardware.

MGX has previously invested alongside Silver Lake, with both firms taking a minority stake in G42’s data center subsidiary Khazna earlier this year. In April, Intel agreed to sell 51% of Altera to Silver Lake, valuing the unit at $8.75 billion, far below the nearly $17 billion Intel paid in 2015, Reuters reported.

Kelsey Warner
