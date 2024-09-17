Harris stands firm with Biden on Gaza strategy

US Vice President Kamala Harris left little air between her and President Joe Biden in terms of her policy toward the Israel-Hamas conflict on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and hostage deal without offering any detail on how she would pursue such a deal.

“We need to get this deal done, and we need to get it done immediately,” Harris said during an interview hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia.

When pressed by Politico journalist Eugene Daniels on any specific policy points she would take, Harris reaffirmed her support for Israel’s right to self defense, and added that she was “entirely supportive of” Biden’s May decision to hold back heavy bomb shipments in a bid to pressure Israel to the negotiating table (which he later partially unpaused).

“One of the things that we have done that I am entirely supportive of is the pause that we’ve put on the 2,000 pound bombs, so there is some leverage that we have had and used,” Harris said.

Harris also pivoted when asked whether she would commit to executive action on creating a commission to study reparations. She agreed there should be a study to “figure out exactly what we need to do” but then turned to opportunity economies she’s been promoting on the campaign trail.

When pushed by Grio journalist Gerren Gaynor on whether she has a position on the executive branch tackling the issue, she deferred to congressional lawmakers. “I think Congress would ultimately have the ability to do this work.” “I’m not discounting the importance of any executive action but ultimately Congress,” she said.