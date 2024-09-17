European Commission picks put focus on defense, economy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her appointments for the European Union’s top jobs Tuesday, with a focus on reversing the bloc’s ailing economy, energy and building up security.

Key nominations include Lithuania’s Andrius Kubilius as the EU’s first defense commissioner, who will be tasked with building up military manufacturing, a rising concern as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on.

France’s Stéphane Séjourné will be in charge of industrial strategy, a position previously held by Thierry Breton, who made a name with his combative stance toward Big Tech. Breton resigned Monday, having repeatedly clashed with von der Leyen throughout her last term. Poland’s Piotr Serafin will oversee the EU’s budget.

Von der Leyen’s appointments await final approval by the European Parliament.