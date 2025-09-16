The Democratic National Committee will spend another $1.5 million on New Jersey’s off-year gubernatorial race, upping its commitment in a state that Republicans believe is trending their way.

According to the DNC, the new money will be coordinated with the state Democratic Party and its organizing work, testing “new tactics and tools” and reaching “key constituencies that we lost ground with” last year.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher and we’re leaving nothing to chance to win up and down the ballot in New Jersey,” DNC chair Ken Martin told Semafor. “We’re already seeing vast erosion of Trump’s’ coalition in 2024, particularly among Latino voters and young voters in New Jersey and across the country.”

The new money from national Democrats brings the party’s contribution to New Jersey to $3 million, or twice as much as it has spent in Virginia. In that state’s off-year elections, federal worker layoffs have helped the party sharpen its economic message.

AD

Democratic nominees have led in public polling in both states, but surveys missed a GOP surge in New Jersey’s 2021 elections. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mikie Sherrill will face GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli in their first televised debate later this week.

Sherrill’s campaign declined to comment on the poll. Martin said that the party’s work in New Jersey would reveal how the country has turned on the GOP, after a run of Democratic overperformances in special elections.

“New Jerseyans know that Donald Trump sold them a bill of lies and has done nothing to make this state more affordable,” he said. “We’re going to make sure every New Jerseyan knows the stakes of this election and how electing Ciattarelli is exactly what Donald Trump wants.”