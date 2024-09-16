The UAE wants to transform climate finance by capping its own returns

ALTÉRRA, the UAE’s $30 billion climate-focused fund, has attracted global fund managers to finance green projects in developing countries by capping its own returns on risky investments, the fund’s CEO told Semafor.

The strategy underlines a mammoth challenge in the world of climate finance: There isn’t enough money, and what little there is stays in the rich world, loath to take on the risks — real or perceived — presented by poorer countries. Capital that’s managed by banks, infrastructure funds, and other private investors covers less than half of the financing needed for climate mitigation projects in developing countries excluding China, according to the IMF. Political and economic risk, low returns (at least in relation to the apparent challenges), and high costs are usually blamed for the shortfall.

But Abu Dhabi is more confident, building on experience providing loans and grants to an array of developing markets and investing through its renewable energy firm Masdar. And now it’s putting its money where its mouth is in apparently riskier places on a bigger scale.

“We are developing an innovative concept,” Majid Al-Suwaidi, CEO of ALTÉRRA and COP28 director-general, said in the interview in his office overlooking the emergent Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. “We have different arrangements, some with strict caps on return and others based on a ‘first in, capped out’ model which is totally new. We’ve seeded some funds using these mechanisms, and they’ve been able to raise capital against it.”

Al-Suwaidi didn’t disclose how much the UAE was willing to give up in terms of returns, or where it had set its cap. Some asset managers who aren’t active in climate finance have held discussions with ALTÉRRA, he said, an encouraging sign that the fund’s efforts may unlock new sources of capital for developing economies which most need the funding.