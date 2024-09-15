Houthi missile strikes reach central Israel

A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi militia exploded in central Israel Saturday, as the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack draws near.

The Israeli Defense Forces said the missile disintegrated in mid-air and there were no known casualties. The country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Houthis, who are backed by Iran and allied with the Palestinian militant group Hamas that Israel is at war with in Gaza, would pay a “heavy price” for the attack.

A Houthi official told The New York Times the missile attack was an attempt to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza.

“The problem is in Gaza and the solution is in Gaza,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the IDF Sunday said there was a “high probability” that three Israeli hostages in Gaza were killed in November during an Israeli air strike.