China’s ‘post-industrial’ climate challenge

In China, Yu is not just any expert: He is a grand master of Chinese urban planning. After studying design at Harvard in the 1990s he returned to China to help establish the College of Architecture and Landscape Architecture at Peking University, where he is still the dean. He is also the founder of Turenscape, a design agency, and is a leading proponent of the “sponge city” idea.

Yu first proposed the concept in 2003, arguing that cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou — prone to extreme downpours as a result of a monsoon climate — should borrow from China’s ancient water management wisdom instead of Western industrialized measures when it comes to flooding-control, pointing out that the former showed it worked for thousands of years.

After demonstrating the idea in several projects, he officially proposed the concept to China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development in 2011. The following year, heavy rainfall battered Beijing, killing 79 people. And in 2013, Chinese leader Xi Jinping endorsed Yu’s idea, instructing the nation to build “sponge cities that can let [rainwater] accumulate, penetrate and purify naturally.” The program has since been rolled out in 31 “pilot cities,” including Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin.

Why, then, did they not hold up in Beijing or Shenzhen this year? Yu argued that it would “take time and effort” for the concept to be fully implemented and that some places have labeled themselves “sponge cities” without putting the theory fully into practice. He added that certain disasters, including the most recent one in Beijing, were caused by flooding in entire river basins, not as a result of urban waterlogging. Therefore, the resilience of the whole basin would need to be enhanced.