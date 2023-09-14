Chevron workers escalate strikes, putting global gas supplies at risk

The strikes in Australia, the world’s biggest LNG exporter, have raised fears of increased volatility in European gas markets ahead of winter. Around three quarters of Australia's LNG exports go to Asian buyers. Almost none go to Europe . But unpredictable supplies have put the market on edge. European gas prices jumped when industrial action got underway last week, despite Europe’s gas storage being almost at capacity. “We’re at 95% storage by the end of the year, we’re 50% storage by March next year. What does that mean? It means that we’ve got a pretty good buffer ,” the head of EMEA oil and gas equity research at JPMorgan said. “Now, if it gets really cold in winter… we do have a problem.”