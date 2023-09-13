China will overtake US as the world’s largest nuclear power producer

A new reactor being built along the Chinese coast, just 135 miles from Taiwan, reportedly contains Russian-supplied nuclear material , and the estimated size of Moscow and Beijing's combined arsenals could “dwarf that of the United States,” The New York Times reports. China has asserted that the reactor is only for civilian purposes and while there is no evidence that Russia and China are collaborating to produce nuclear weapons, the U.S. is now facing the challenge of managing a "three-way nuclear rivalry," the Times writes.